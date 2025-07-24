Nolan Heeg's Eagle Project

Hello, my name is Nolan Heeg, and I’m a Life Scout with Troop 280 in Chandler, Arizona. For the past six and a half years, I’ve been on a journey filled with adventure, growth, learning, service, and leadership as I work toward achieving the rank of Eagle Scout—the highest honor in Scouting. Now I’m down to the final and most meaningful requirement, planning and completing my Eagle Scout Service Project. I’ve chosen to give back to Epiphany Lutheran Church in Chandler, a place that means a lot to my Troop and the local community.

The first part of my project involves restoring a big metal cross that is located behind the church in an area that is meant to provide a peaceful and comfortable spot for members of the congregation to sit, pray, and reflect. The cross has become worn and chipped over time. I’ll be stripping off the old paint and repainting it to bring it back to life. The second part of my project will be to replace the old benches that have been stolen or vandalized with four new concrete and wood benches that will be built to deter theft and skateboard damage. The final part to my project will be to enhance the church courtyard with some new patio furniture to encourage fellowship and community after services.

This project is more than just a requirement; it's an opportunity to leave a lasting impact and give back to a church that has done so much for me and Troop 280.

Thank you for supporting me as I complete this important step on my path to becoming an Eagle Scout!





Sincerely,

Nolan Heeg



