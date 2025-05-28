Nobody Needs A Little Help

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $2,206
Campaign funds will be received by Jordon Nowotny
Well after 7 months of being homeless in combination of hard work, and a little help from the GiveSendGo Campaign that Smash Jt set up for me last year when I moved to my new place in November of 2024. Since then, I got into content creation, and because I was reporting on Alyssa Mercante people seemingly in her circle went out of their way to Dox me. I need to hold myself accountable for this and didn't realize that there was a connection how someone could find out the real me. When this happened I did end up fairly stressed, depressed etc... Definitely crashing out behind the scenes... Couldn't sleep, and showed up to work late a few to many times and was fired for it. Now regardless of the stress it was still my fault, and after a few months my boss said that I would be eligible to return to the same job, but in the mean time I am looking for work, and I am worried about paying rent. Cause job hunting hasn't been ideal.
I do know that today out of all days I got monetized on youtube, but going that route at this time isn't an option.
I have recently applied for unemployment insurance which I was approved then not approved, and calling the Oregon Employment Department was fruitless (as seen in video).
I do understand that people might unsubscribe for even asking in the first place, but desperate times desperate measures. But...
What you will receive for donating either through this GiveSendGo, Cash App or StreamLabs, because I do plan on giving something back to the supporters who help me out during this time.
1st- No matter what, you're name will be in the credits of every video for the rest of time as the Saved Nobody's contributor. And I mean every video. When you donate after calling me a plz list how you would like to be named in the credits. This applies no matter the amount.
2nd- As you can tell the goal is at $2000 when to cover everything would be around $1200. The reason that number is there would be to fill a stretch goal for something that I have been working on, which would be an Alyssa Mercante diss-track (which you saw at the end of the video). With this I want to get a decent audio recording rather than a from my bedroom studio, which is not made for something like that.
3rd- If there is anyway I can do more please Dm me on X, or comment down below.
Remember it's my fault that I am back in this situation because of no one else but myself, but if you wanna help out or just really dislike Alyssa Mercante that much and want to piss her off, then I really do appreciate it. And in the comments you can call me anything you want and I wont delete them... unless it's really gross stuff.
Remember that you are Somebody, I am Nobody, and I hope you have a fantastic day. :)
And for those of you who are generous enough to help. I personally from the bottom of my heart thank you
My name is "Evil Mathematician". I have been in your shoes and wish you the best. If you need some non-monetary help with anything, I will do my best to help. Keep your head up. For when you give up, is when you start sinking.
Hey Nobody... told you i would give you what i can when my pay arrived. i am nothing if not a man of my word. Stay safe buddy. - Warmaniac_209
From your new friend at Bawner Bytes. Even though we don't always see eye to eye, I appreciate your views and dedication to finding the truth. Keep up the great work!
Dr. Pika here. Apologies for the delay. I don't control payroll. Please accept this contribution. God go with you. One Day at a time. One Day at a Time.
Everybody messes up at times. Keep your chin and keep going forward! Cheers from Hungary!
I hope this helps getting you back on your feet.
I hope this helps in some way, Mr. Nobody. I've been through a lawsuit when I was younger, so I understand how tough this can be. Wishing you all the best.
Stay strong and God bless!
I know it sounds trite, but I honestly wish I could do more. I'm in a very "There but for the Grace of God go I" position and can empathize deeply. Don't let the hard days win, and keep shining a light in the darkness.
Wish I could give more, but every little bit helps.
Stay strong
Hello, here's another nobody from Croatia. Sadly, we can't use CashApp, or I would actually do that. And I've not dusted off my PayPal for a while now, so here it is. Sorry if you have to wait too long. Some years ago I was in a really bad state, and wish I had half the determination then as you do now. You deserve success and a good life. Stay strong. P.S. Ticking off a certain AM is bonus.
We all make mistakes you owned yours respect for that. Stay strong, as they say across the pond Chin up.
Hold the line and don't give up. Just subbed as well. We all make mistakes and need help from time to time. Except Melissa. She can ..
All the best Jordon, Stay true, Stay strong. All the best to you and yours
It's not much but hope it helps. See you around. I'm Porkchop btw.
Good luck, i hope you land on your feet. wish i could donate more.
OMG, you are so *needy* :D Keep the blue side up!
hang in there!
Nobody's journey is just beginning!
