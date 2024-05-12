Supporting Noble & Mae Crawford’s Medical Journey

Join Us as an Important Member of

The Noble & Mae Crawford Care Team!





We are seeking to unite 500 friends, family, and fans of the Crawfords to donate $200 and find a friend to do the same! We can come together as the Church and fill the financial gap in their medical needs! For donations under $600, please donate here and the funds will go directly to Noble's bank account. *If you would like to donate a gift of over $600, we recommend donating to Hope Farm for IRS Tax Donation purposes (please mention Noble in the memo or send us an email.)

Support by Supplying Needed Items : (Please note the last three are grocery shopping lists, this helps the Crawford’s from having to make so many grocery runs.) https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4DACA72CA4FBC25-49751812-noble#/





PRAISES! As of 5/22, this group has helped provide over $12,000 in funds towards medical expenses, over $2,000 in donations of needed items, medical supplies, etc, over $300 in gas support, over $800 in meals! God has provided the Crawfords meals through their local church.

We can’t say thank you enough for joining the Crawfords on this journey and for joining our efforts to strategically support their needs physically, emotionally, and spiritually!

Background & Situation:



Noble Crawford Jr was diagnosed with Stage 4 Gallbladder Cancer on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. This was a complete shock for him and the entire family. Weeks before, he was a symbol of relatively normal health.

This group is for all of his family and friends to follow his journey to become cancer-free!

Please join us in raising funds to help cover medical bills, visits, and everyday living expenses. We simultaneously want to shower them with prayer and words of encouragement!

We will continue to bring updates to this Care Team on his progress. Any of you, as a part of our Crawford Care Team, can swing by Hope Farm on or after June 1, to pick up a commemorative Crawford Care Team Prayer bracelet.

God Bless!