2025 Nino Family Medical Expenses

Raised:

 USD $5,820

Campaign created by Justin Stool

Campaign funds will be received by Juan Nino

Help Support Carlos Nino and His Family After a Tragic Accident

On July 22nd, our dear friend and co-worker, Carlos Nino, was involved in a devastating single vehicle accident in San Antonio, TX. His dump truck flipped and caught fire — a scene no one should ever have to endure. Miraculously, no one else was injured, and Carlos was able to escape the wreckage. But he suffered severe third-degree burns over much of his body and is now fighting for his life in the burn unit at BAMC.

Carlos is a devoted husband to his wife Liz and a loving father to their two young boys. Their lives have been turned upside down, and they now face a long and difficult road ahead — emotionally, physically, and financially.

We’re reaching out to ask for any support you can offer during this unimaginable time. Your donation will go directly to helping Carlos and his family with medical bills, recovery costs, and living expenses as they navigate this overwhelming journey.

Please keep Carlos in your prayers, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and support.
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 hours ago

Dominguez Family
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 hours ago

Kev Kel Cummings
$ 100.00 USD
8 hours ago

Get well soon!

Cervantes Family
$ 100.00 USD
10 hours ago

May God be with you during your recovery and grant your family some comfort.

S Orozco Familia
$ 50.00 USD
10 hours ago

Lulu
$ 50.00 USD
11 hours ago

Anali M
$ 50.00 USD
13 hours ago

Karen Rabago
$ 50.00 USD
13 hours ago

Diana Martinez
$ 25.00 USD
14 hours ago

Gina
$ 50.00 USD
14 hours ago

Prayers for Carlos and his family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
14 hours ago

Stay strong

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 hours ago

Victoria Wiesner Family
$ 200.00 USD
17 hours ago

Keeping you and your family in my prayers!

Edith
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Brooke
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Irving Chapa
$ 250.00 USD
1 day ago

Joel Magana
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Sean Scott
$ 5.00 USD
1 day ago

