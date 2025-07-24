2025 Nino Family Medical Expenses





On July 22nd, our dear friend and co-worker, Carlos Nino, was involved in a devastating single vehicle accident in San Antonio, TX. His dump truck flipped and caught fire — a scene no one should ever have to endure. Miraculously, no one else was injured, and Carlos was able to escape the wreckage. But he suffered severe third-degree burns over much of his body and is now fighting for his life in the burn unit at BAMC.





Carlos is a devoted husband to his wife Liz and a loving father to their two young boys. Their lives have been turned upside down, and they now face a long and difficult road ahead — emotionally, physically, and financially.





We’re reaching out to ask for any support you can offer during this unimaginable time. Your donation will go directly to helping Carlos and his family with medical bills, recovery costs, and living expenses as they navigate this overwhelming journey.





Please keep Carlos in your prayers, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and support.

