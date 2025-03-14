Niko Musegades College Expense Fund

It comes with a very HEAVY Heart to share the tragic news of the unexpected loss of Steve, Niko's Daddy. He was an AMAZING Father to Niko & our hearts are simply shattered losing him in our life. Niko Just Loved his Daddy so much and Steve Loved his little boy more than Life itself! Steves Memory, as well as his kind Heart and Spirit, will continue to live on through his Beautiful 8 Year old Son~ Nikolas Wallace Musegades.

*Many of you have asked how you can help Niko and I during this very difficult time.

In lieu of flowers or Toys~ Please we are asking that if you would like to contribute and help, Please do so to Niko's College Fund & Expenses that will arise with Nikos future. Any Donations, Prayers, Love & Support, mean so much to us during this difficult time. Much Love Always..Nikki & Niko



