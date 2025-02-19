Night in Scotland Waco

We are raising funds for Revive Ministries UK through an event called Night in Scotland. The Night in Scotland will be at JDs Cafe in Waco, TX - 6500 Woodway Dr Ste. 101, Waco, TX 76712 on March 4th at 6:30pm.

You can purchase your tickets through this campaign. The ticket for the evening dinner is $30/head. The profit of the ticket sale (minus the production food cost) will go to Revive Ministries UK.

We ask if you could also cover the transaction fee cost as you checkout.

Dinner Meal Menu:

Lisa's Pasta

Classic Caesar Salad

Garlic rolls

Coffee or Tea

Scones with jam, butter and cream





Dinner/Welcome starts at 6:30pm

Program starts at 7:00pm

Note: Your purchase of the ticket through this platform is not tax-deductible.

If you are purchasing for several tickets, please put a note when you checkout for your # of party. We are excited to share with you this event, what God has been speaking through Revive and the road moving forward this summer, as we prepare for the Revive in Banff, Scotland. This fundraising is not to support those who are coming to Scotland this summer. But if you would like to support our laborers this summer, you will be able to talk with them through this event.