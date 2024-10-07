Campaign Image

Help Nicole make a better choice

Goal:

 USD $11,111

Raised:

 USD $5,026

Campaign created by Shilamida Kupershteyn

Campaign funds will be received by Nicole Pedicini

Nicole Pedicini is a gem of a human being. We met during Covid when she stepped up to help my husband’s company. She is a freedom fighter, medical freedom advocate and unfortunately she received a diagnosis that no one wants to get. Nicole would like to explore alternative treatments but she needs a minimum of a $10,000 retainer to even get started. 

Can you please help with any amount. 

Nicole is a mom to 2 children and she has the most positive attitude. 

Thank you for your contribution. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
9 days ago

Kim Lebbad
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

light and love to you❤️

Michael Digravina
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Wishing you a speedy recovery. You've got this!

Theresa
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Sanjeeta
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Prayers for your speedy recovery

Samantha Bellouny
$ 25.00 USD
29 days ago

You got this!

Renee Hardt
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

God bless you, Mama! You got this. I will be praying for you!

Lisa Seligman
$ 55.00 USD
1 month ago

I pray for you to have as much peace and intimacy as humanly available!

Olga V
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending you so much love and strength Nicole! You got this!

Terry and Kevin
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers for a quick and complete recovery. Love you!

Jaclyn Lithgow
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Mike DeSantis
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you Nicole and hoping for a speedy recovery!

Sherri
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you friend!

The Garlatti Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for a speedy recovery! You got this!

Tomas Valencia
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your recovery and your beautiful family to be strong and united !

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending much love

The Psinakis Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending you prayers and positive light on your journey ahead!

Nicole Lewinski
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Diana Fiorello
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers & love

Barbarite Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers for a speedy recovery.

