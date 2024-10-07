Help Nicole make a better choice

Nicole Pedicini is a gem of a human being. We met during Covid when she stepped up to help my husband’s company. She is a freedom fighter, medical freedom advocate and unfortunately she received a diagnosis that no one wants to get. Nicole would like to explore alternative treatments but she needs a minimum of a $10,000 retainer to even get started.

Can you please help with any amount.

Nicole is a mom to 2 children and she has the most positive attitude.

Thank you for your contribution.