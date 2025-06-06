Nicholas and Rachel Burns Discipleship Fund

A Faith-Fueled Dream — Help Us Follow God's Call





Our Story:

We are a young, born-again Christian couple with hearts set on following God’s call—no matter the cost. For years, we’ve prayed, waited, and prepared for the next chapter of our lives: one that requires bold faith, complete surrender, and community support.





This year, God has placed a clear and powerful calling on our hearts. He’s asked us to step into something bigger than ourselves—something that will stretch our faith, deepen our trust, and equip us to serve others in ways we’ve never imagined.





But this calling comes with a cost—a financial one we simply can’t meet on our own.





We’re stepping out in faith to raise $16,000 together by August 1st, and we’re asking you to prayerfully consider being part of our story.





What the funds will go towards is our tuition to attend this program for 9 whole months. $8,500 for each of us. This will cover all of our needs while we focus wholly and completely on God's call on our life which includes: a room to stay in, 3 meals a day, as well as any additional books and materials we will need. We will also be working on the weekends to help out with the ministry and so this will also cover our gas expenses to do so.





Every dollar you give will go directly toward making this vision possible and sustaining us as we follow God’s lead.





Why It Matters:

This isn’t just about us. It’s about what God wants to do through us. We believe He is inviting us to walk into a season of purpose, healing, and service—impacting lives, strengthening the Church, and helping others encounter the love and hope of Christ.





We can’t do this alone. But with your help, we won’t have to.





How You Can Help:

1. Pray. We are depending on the Holy Spirit every step of the way. Your prayers mean more than you know.

2. Give. Whether it’s $5, $50, or $500—every gift brings us closer to our goal. We promise to steward your generosity with humility and gratitude.

3. Share. Please spread the word! Share our story with your church, your friends, your family—anyone who might be moved to be a part of our journey.





From the Bottom of Our Hearts—Thank You.





We’re in awe of what God is already doing—and we can’t wait to see what’s next. Thank you for believing in us, standing with us, and helping make this faith step possible.





With love and deep gratitude,

Nicholas and Rachel Burns