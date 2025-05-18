Cleyman Family Adoption

Friends and family,

For those of you who don't know, Nick and I have decided to adopt! This is something that we prayed about for awhile and we felt called to start the adoption process. In January of this year, we started working with a domestic adoption agency that helps birth moms with their adoption plan before they give birth.

We have had a lot of people ask us how they can help financially, so we decided to create a centralized place for anyone who wishes to help.

Nick and I got married in 2017 and always knew we wanted a big family. After a few months of trying, and a few tests by the doctor, we found that it would be impossible to have kids on our own. We began the IVF process after learning that our insurance covered some of the costs. We had two successful transfers, one with our twins in 2020, and our singleton in 2021, and one unsuccessful transfer in-between. In both pregnancies, my body went into pre-term labor, and we lost all three babies shortly after birth.

During this time, we had a friend reach out to us in the hope of being our gestational carrier (surrogate). After taking time to heal, and much prayer, we accepted her offer and began the process of IVF again. We consulted with our IVF doctor, but found that insurance wouldn't help cover a gestational carrier. After some discussion and prayer, we decided to still go through with this process. In 2024, we transferred our embryo, but it did not take.

Through our infertility battles, we have never lost the hope or desire that we would one day be parents. This has led us to our adoption journey and though infant adoption is costly, it gives us the opportunity to start our family.

We have gone back and forth on setting up a donation site like this, as we have never wanted anyone to feel like they had to help us financially. However, after numerous people told us they wanted to support us, we recognized the need for a place to do so.

We are so excited to start this journey and ask you for prayers for our future family! Thank you for all of the love and support that you have already shown us through our marriage.

Love,

Nick & Danielle