In Memory of Nicholas Raiti

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $4,370
Campaign funds will be received by Becky Raiti
In Loving Memory of Nicholas Raiti
As you can only imagine, Nicholas Raiti's passing has left an indescribable hole in the hearts of all who knew him. The outpouring of love in recent days has meant the world to his family.
Many people have reached out asking how they can help or honor Nicholas's memory. In response, this fundraiser has been created as a space for those who feel moved to contribute - not out of obligation, but out of love.
All donations will go directly toward memorial and celebration of life arrangements, with any remaining funds donated to a cause close to the family's heart.
Thank you for standing with the Raitis during this unimaginably difficult time. Your kindness and support are deeply appreciated.
Thinking and praying for your family. ❤️ My heart breaks for you all. May God give you strength to endure today and in the future.
Nicholas was one of the only people that I actually called my "close friend".. The conversations we had will never be forgotten. Nicholas saved my life a few times from over doses .... Glad I was able to spend time with him in his final hours.. my condolences to the "Raiti Family". ❤️
We are truly sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts.
Joe, Becky, and Frank, we were so sorry to hear about Nicholas's passing. Our thoughts are with you all!
I just found out the news. I'm so terrible sorry
Joe and family, My heart goes out to all of you and those who loved Nicolas. Only you and god really knows the pain of your loss. I am so sorry.
Dear Becky, Joe and family, We are so sorry for the loss of your son . With condolence, Dr.&Mrs. Boben
Our deepest sympathies to family and friends!! Our hearts go out to you all❤️.
No words are sufficient. Our thoughts are with you throughout the day
So very sorry to hear of your son’s passing. I am praying that you and your family find peace at this time of loss.
sending prayers 🤍 love you
Joe - Deepest condolences to you and your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this very difficult time 🙏
Joe, Becky, & Frank, We stand mourning with you.
In loving memory of Nicholas
We are sending our deepest condolences for the tragic loss of your beloved Nicholas. May God hold you all tight in your grief.
Our love and prayers are with you and your family. 🙏❤️
May your world be filled with love and hope.
July 5th, 2025
We want to thank each and every one of you for supporting our family through this unimaginable loss. Your prayers, kind messages and generous donations have been a source of comfort as we’ve grieved the sudden loss of Nicholas.
We wanted to share Nicholas’s official obituary and memorial page, where you can read about his life and leave a memory or message if you feel moved to do so:
With love and gratitude,
The Raiti Family
