In Memory of Nicholas Raiti

In Loving Memory of Nicholas Raiti

As you can only imagine, Nicholas Raiti's passing has left an indescribable hole in the hearts of all who knew him. The outpouring of love in recent days has meant the world to his family.

Many people have reached out asking how they can help or honor Nicholas's memory. In response, this fundraiser has been created as a space for those who feel moved to contribute - not out of obligation, but out of love.

All donations will go directly toward memorial and celebration of life arrangements, with any remaining funds donated to a cause close to the family's heart.

Thank you for standing with the Raitis during this unimaginably difficult time. Your kindness and support are deeply appreciated.

Aunt Holly and Uncle Tom
$ 200.00 USD
10 days ago

Michele Hardesty
$ 75.00 USD
10 days ago

Thinking and praying for your family. ❤️ My heart breaks for you all. May God give you strength to endure today and in the future.

Junior Sanchez
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Nicholas was one of the only people that I actually called my "close friend".. The conversations we had will never be forgotten. Nicholas saved my life a few times from over doses .... Glad I was able to spend time with him in his final hours.. my condolences to the "Raiti Family". ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

We are truly sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts.

Dan Consiglio
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Joe, Becky, and Frank, we were so sorry to hear about Nicholas's passing. Our thoughts are with you all!

Katie Taylor
$ 35.00 USD
17 days ago

I just found out the news. I'm so terrible sorry

Patti Kimball
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Joe and family, My heart goes out to all of you and those who loved Nicolas. Only you and god really knows the pain of your loss. I am so sorry.

Joan and William Boben
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Dear Becky, Joe and family, We are so sorry for the loss of your son . With condolence, Dr.&Mrs. Boben

Raiti family
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Our deepest sympathies to family and friends!! Our hearts go out to you all❤️.

Jude and Jess
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

No words are sufficient. Our thoughts are with you throughout the day

Kelly Anderson Sacre
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

So very sorry to hear of your son’s passing. I am praying that you and your family find peace at this time of loss.

Alexandra
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

sending prayers 🤍 love you

Ryan Jon Dee Sr Holtsbery
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Joe - Deepest condolences to you and your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this very difficult time 🙏🩷

The Moston Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Joe, Becky, & Frank, We stand mourning with you.

Mary Kay Svedberg
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

In loving memory of Nicholas

Margot and Sean
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We are sending our deepest condolences for the tragic loss of your beloved Nicholas. May God hold you all tight in your grief.

The Oelrich Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Our love and prayers are with you and your family. 🙏❤️

The McDougal Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Bill Boben
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May your world be filled with love and hope.

Thank You for Your Love and Support - Nicholas’s Obituary

July 5th, 2025

We want to thank each and every one of you for supporting our family through this unimaginable loss. Your prayers, kind messages and generous donations have been a source of comfort as we’ve grieved the sudden loss of Nicholas. 

We wanted to share Nicholas’s official obituary and memorial page, where you can read about his life and leave a memory or message if you feel moved to do so:

Nicholas’s Obituary

With love and gratitude,

The Raiti Family

