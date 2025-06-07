In Memory of Nicholas Raiti

In Loving Memory of Nicholas Raiti

As you can only imagine, Nicholas Raiti's passing has left an indescribable hole in the hearts of all who knew him. The outpouring of love in recent days has meant the world to his family.

Many people have reached out asking how they can help or honor Nicholas's memory. In response, this fundraiser has been created as a space for those who feel moved to contribute - not out of obligation, but out of love.

All donations will go directly toward memorial and celebration of life arrangements, with any remaining funds donated to a cause close to the family's heart.

Thank you for standing with the Raitis during this unimaginably difficult time. Your kindness and support are deeply appreciated.