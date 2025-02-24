Jon's Mission Trip to Nicaraugua

Hi Friends and Family,

This is Cassidy writing this in support of my husband, Jon, who has been praying over where he is being called to serve. Missions have been in his mind for a long time. Past missions that he has served with are with Salkehatchie Summer Missions for over a decade and he is ready to serve again in the mission field. God calls us to mission and disciple daily and all we have to do is choose to be a willing vessel for His word. Our church, View Church, goes yearly to Nicaraugua to serve their community and spread His word to every soul they encounter. We know that if this is God's plan for Jon this summer, He will make a way.

If you feel led to give towards his expenses to get him there and back safely, we would appreciate it so much. If you feel led to help but cant help financially, your prayer is appreciated just as much! Our goal is set for his travel and some supply bags to take as well.

Thank you for prayerfully considering to support Jon on his mission trip to Nicaraugua this summer 2025.