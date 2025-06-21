Campaign Image

2025 Mission Trip Helping Children

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $501

Campaign created by Mark Snyder

Campaign funds will be received by Mark Snyder

2025 Mission Trip Helping Children

At the end of June, Mark and Jim Britnell will be returning to Nicaragua to support a children's ministry that has been faithfully serving local kids for over 25 years.

Because of your support, on past trips we’ve been able to repair leaking roofs, rebuild fragile homes, build bunk beds, and provide hundreds of dollars worth of essential supplies to children in need, (also many, many Christmas Presents ; ) . This year’s trip is just as meaningful and hands-on.

We’re raising funds for the following needs, (* as shared directly by the Center’s Director):

  • Purchase 50 baby chicks and feed for their sustainable food program – $300 total
  • Provide essential supplies for children—shoes, groceries, clothing, and hygiene items – $50 per child goes a long way !

Would you consider helping us meet these needs? 

Traycie and I are deeply grateful for your support over the years. Helping these children is truly a privilege.  Also, please pray for us (Mark & Jim ) as we travel in country.   June 25th-

With appreciation,

Mark and Traycie Snyder


* Note - Please tell me what your donations is going towards (Chicks or Supplies), I will take as many pics as I can and update you when we return!   Thanks!  Mark

Recent Donations
Show:
Crownovers
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Jackson Beal
$ 51.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

And whatsoever you do, do it heartily as unto the Lord Blessings

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Stephanie Morin
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Joe and Kris Furlong
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

God bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo