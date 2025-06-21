2025 Mission Trip Helping Children

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $501
Campaign funds will be received by Mark Snyder
At the end of June, Mark and Jim Britnell will be returning to Nicaragua to support a children's ministry that has been faithfully serving local kids for over 25 years.
Because of your support, on past trips we’ve been able to repair leaking roofs, rebuild fragile homes, build bunk beds, and provide hundreds of dollars worth of essential supplies to children in need, (also many, many Christmas Presents ; ) . This year’s trip is just as meaningful and hands-on.
We’re raising funds for the following needs, (* as shared directly by the Center’s Director):
Would you consider helping us meet these needs?
Traycie and I are deeply grateful for your support over the years. Helping these children is truly a privilege. Also, please pray for us (Mark & Jim ) as we travel in country. June 25th-
With appreciation,
Mark and Traycie Snyder
* Note - Please tell me what your donations is going towards (Chicks or Supplies), I will take as many pics as I can and update you when we return! Thanks! Mark
And whatsoever you do, do it heartily as unto the Lord Blessings
God bless
