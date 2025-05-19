Single father starting a new life with his kids

Wow this has been an extremely tough year. Between losing my income, wife and being severely injured and unable to return to my previous job I was close to giving up. My kids have pulled me through and desperately want to get back to the life, work, friends and family we left behind in Kelowna BC to move to Newfoundland a few years ago..Unfortunately St. John’s is not what it used to be and finding a job there to support my children has been a nightmare therefore As a single father, I am moving my two children (ages 13 and 16) from St. John's to back to Kelowna in search of a better life and to return to my previous stable work… unfortunately after leaving NL with our whole lives packed in boxes we have encountered large unexpected expenses related to our vehicle and trailer

That's why we are reaching out to our generous community for help. Any contribution, big or small, will greatly impact our lives and help us make this fresh start a success.

I truly believe in paying it forward and will absolutely be helping others as much as I can once settled and stable with the kids in Kelowna.

Thank you for considering supporting our campaign. God bless you!