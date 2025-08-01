Campaign Image

Planning campaign to resist mosque in Newbury

 GBP £1,750

 GBP £140

Campaign created by Gavin Boby

Planning campaign to resist mosque in Newbury

A planning application has been submitted to turn 2 Pound Court, Pound Street, Newbury into "a Place of Worship".

There would be only 7 parking spaces, for a 226 sq m mosque, close to a busy 3-road junction.

I am asking for total donations of £1,750 to meet the out of pocket expenses for a campaign to resist this planning application.

Thank you!

