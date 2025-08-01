Planning campaign to resist mosque in Newbury

Goal:
GBP £1,750
Raised:
GBP £140
A planning application has been submitted to turn 2 Pound Court, Pound Street, Newbury into "a Place of Worship".
There would be only 7 parking spaces, for a 226 sq m mosque, close to a busy 3-road junction.
I am asking for total donations of £1,750 to meet the out of pocket expenses for a campaign to resist this planning application.
Thank you!
Keep up the good work mate.
Keep it up! God bless you brother 🙏
Wishing you every success 🫶
Patriot.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.