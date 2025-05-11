New Song Church in South Ensenada, Mexico needs your help to build a permanent home for a very poor community. Currently, they hold services in a tent on the weekends, but with your support, they can construct a beautiful church to serve the local community. This poverty-stricken area desperately needs a place of worship, and with your donation, they can make it a reality. Every dollar counts, and your contribution will bring hope and a sense of belonging to the community. Join us in Building Hope in South Ensenada!