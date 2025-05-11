Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $1,280
Campaign funds will be received by Elizangela Pereira
New Song Church in South Ensenada, Mexico needs your help to build a permanent home for a very poor community. Currently, they hold services in a tent on the weekends, but with your support, they can construct a beautiful church to serve the local community. This poverty-stricken area desperately needs a place of worship, and with your donation, they can make it a reality. Every dollar counts, and your contribution will bring hope and a sense of belonging to the community. Join us in Building Hope in South Ensenada!
God bless you.
Keep going!
Prosper!
More blessings to come to help others and this church..
Buildings Gods House!
Let’s take care of each other. We’re all God’s children. Some have been blessed more than others. Let’s support each other
Godspeed
