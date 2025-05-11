Campaign Image

Building Hope in South Ensenada

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $1,280

New Song Church in South Ensenada, Mexico needs your help to build a permanent home for a very poor community. Currently, they hold services in a tent on the weekends, but with your support, they can construct a beautiful church to serve the local community. This poverty-stricken area desperately needs a place of worship, and with your donation, they can make it a reality. Every dollar counts, and your contribution will bring hope and a sense of belonging to the community. Join us in Building Hope in South Ensenada!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

God bless you.

Men of God
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep going!

Men of God
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Prosper!

D von PMitr
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

More blessings to come to help others and this church..

Silver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Buildings Gods House!

Picazo
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Let’s take care of each other. We’re all God’s children. Some have been blessed more than others. Let’s support each other

Silvestre
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Godspeed

