Bibles to New Believers

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $100
Your money will help to provide new believers in Pakistan, India, and other countries of the world with Bibles in their native tongues. These languages include Urdu, Hindi, Bengali and other dialects. These will be given directly by representatives of these people groups to the hungry new believers.
Grateful to see new believers receiving the Word of God.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.