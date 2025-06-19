Getting by with a new baby

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $130
God had blessed my family with another baby girl, due in July! With this wonderful blessing, comes the financial strain of being unable to work while recovering from childbirth. I have tried to set back a bit to help me get by immediately after delivery, but will still be short what I need for standard bills. Any assistance and prayers will be greatly appreciated while I prepare for my new baby in the next month. Thank you
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.