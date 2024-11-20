Celebrating Baby Nerd Takes Arrival!

Our good friend Jae Tapia and his wife are preparing to welcome the most precious gift of all—their first baby! As they step into this exciting new chapter, let's come together to support them in creating a warm and loving home for their little one.

Your contributions will help cover baby essentials, nursery preparations, and any unexpected expenses that come with being first-time parents. Every little bit helps ease their journey into parenthood, allowing them to focus on the joy of meeting their baby.

Thank you for being part of this special moment in their lives. Let's show them how much they are loved and supported!