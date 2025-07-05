Secondary School in Nepal!

Goal:
USD $3,650
Raised:
USD $375
Campaign funds will be received by Becca Culver
Hey guys, I’m back and on my way to Nepal for a secondary school! I will be learning about the Bible, how to study better, teach, and understand more of the depth of it.
I will be in Nepal until Sept 26, 2025. The funds raised will go towards…
Covers flights: 1,200
School fees(housing, class, new Bible, meals): $1,500
on going bills/ SIM card in Nepal: $450
emergency money: $120
pay off credit card cost from Japan: $350
May God continue to multiply this seed in your endeavors for the Kingdom and bless the work of your hands. May He go before you and send hungry and open hearts that have soil ready for the seeds He sends you to plant. In Jesus’ name.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.