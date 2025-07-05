Campaign Image

Secondary School in Nepal!

Hey guys, I’m back and on my way to Nepal for a secondary school! I will be learning about the Bible, how to study better, teach, and understand more of the depth of it.

I will be in Nepal until Sept 26, 2025. The funds raised will go towards…

Covers flights: 1,200

School fees(housing, class, new Bible, meals): $1,500

on going bills/ SIM card in Nepal: $450

emergency money: $120

pay off credit card cost from Japan: $350

Anonymous Giver
$ 375.00 USD
1 hour ago

May God continue to multiply this seed in your endeavors for the Kingdom and bless the work of your hands. May He go before you and send hungry and open hearts that have soil ready for the seeds He sends you to plant. In Jesus’ name.

