Secondary School in Nepal!

Hey guys, I’m back and on my way to Nepal for a secondary school! I will be learning about the Bible, how to study better, teach, and understand more of the depth of it.

I will be in Nepal until Sept 26, 2025. The funds raised will go towards…

Covers flights: 1,200

School fees(housing, class, new Bible, meals): $1,500

on going bills/ SIM card in Nepal: $450

emergency money: $120

pay off credit card cost from Japan: $350