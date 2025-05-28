Support For Nelson and Tracy Mayfield

My name is Nelson Mayfield, my wife was recently hospitalized due to diabetes sending her into Diabetic Ketoacidosis. I have had to miss several days of work so I can be by her side as she recovers. Due to her health conditions I don't feel it's in her best interest to continue working, so we will be losing income. Additionally, we are currently living Lewisville, TX, and are hours Away from the nearest family member. I feel that it would be in her best interest to move back to East Texas so that she can be close to family. We would greatly appreciate it if you would consider donating to our cause of helping us with living expenses, medical expenses, and our moving expenses. Thank you very much.











