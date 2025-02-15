Campaign Image

Helping Our Neighbor Barry

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $130

Campaign created by Jennifer Morin

Campaign funds will be received by Barry Jensen

Our neighbor and friend Barry lost everything last Saturday in a house fire.

He is needing our help.

Let's pull together as a community and let's show him what this town is all about!

Recent Donations
Show:
Melinda McLaughlin
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 hour ago

Thankful you & your pets are safe. Prayers to get you through this. Love to you neighbor.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 hour ago

