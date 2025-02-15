Helping Our Neighbor Barry

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $130
Campaign funds will be received by Barry Jensen
Our neighbor and friend Barry lost everything last Saturday in a house fire.
He is needing our help.
Let's pull together as a community and let's show him what this town is all about!
Thankful you & your pets are safe. Prayers to get you through this. Love to you neighbor.
