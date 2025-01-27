Help me Support the families in the Philippines

Hello, I’m Chaniel Glow, and I sincerely appreciate you clicking this link.

A year ago, I never imagined I would become a follower of Christ, but with God, nothing is impossible. My journey through life has been marked by numerous trials and tribulations, leading me to seek independence in ways that ultimately did not fulfill me. I found myself turning to temporary distractions, such as smoking, drinking, and partying and the list goes on. I would only reach out to God when things were at their worst, yet He remained by my side even during my darkest moments. Many times, it felt as if a dark cloud with rain was over me, but through prayer, I experienced a relief that is truly beyond words.

In April 2024, after watching a podcast titled “Season of Obedience” by Megan Ashley and Hayley, I fully surrendered my life to Christ in my bedroom. The lord uses those two individuals as a vessel to speak to me, at the end of the video I gave it a try opening my heart to the lord accepting him stating it is impossible to walk this life alone without Jesus. My transformation has been profound, he has constantly shaped me into the creation he intended me to be. The Lord has further instilled in me love, patience, kindness, joy, and positivity to the next level. Opening my heart to the Lord has truly changed my life and also it can for you too because God loves us so much that he created us.

I have always had a caring heart and a desire to give back, especially through sharing food and smiles to brighten others days. While I may have once misused these gifts, I am proud to say that God has delivered me from many struggles and is calling me to use me for his glory to give back to his kingdom.

I am excited to share that I have been called by God to go on a mission to the Philippines for 10 days with my church Harvest Field Community Church. I am reaching out to seek your support in this endeavor, as I believe that together we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most. As we sing, "We are the world, we are the children; we are the ones who make a brighter day, so let's start giving."

I will appreciate you donating what you feel led to in your heart to help me fulfill this mission.

Your gift will go directly toward impacting lives in the Philippines. To fulfill this call, I need to raise 3,750. This amount will help cover travel, ministry resources, and supplies for the children, teens, and families we will serve.

On this mission trip, we will:

• Support families in extreme poverty through feeding programs.

• Minister to children and teens, including those who have experienced childhood pregnancy.

• Serve in prisons, juvenile detention centers, and under-resourced neighborhoods.

• Provide essential supplies to those in need.

Help me help them. Your support will not go unnoticed, and I’m praying that God will bless and multiply your generosity in ways you cannot imagine.

If you feel led to partner with me, your prayers and financial support will mean the world as we bring God’s love to the Philippines

Let’s make a difference together!

Blessings,

Chaniel Glow



