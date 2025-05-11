Join the NeXoDuS Celestial Pow Wow Revival Movement! 🔥🏞️💧

We are on a mission to awaken the sleeping remnant from across the land, by drumming and prophetic proclamation, stir repentance, perform immersions, and declare the name of Yahuah and Yahusha to Australia, and eventually New Zealand.

View our videos and music here: tiktok.com/@the_nexodus

The NeXoDuS Celestial Pow Wow Revival Movement is a unique drumming mission, a Spirit-led movement of revival and prophetic awakening, using angelic calls, sacred rhythms, worship, and open-air gatherings, to call hearts back to Yahuah, and prepare the remnant for the coming harvest at the end of this age, right before Mashiach’s imminent return.

We are two experienced Spiritual Prayer Warriors who are taking the fight to the spiritual enemies of Yah. We travel light, camp out, fast and pray, and require very little for ourselves. We are not building churches or collecting tithes. We are searching for and preparing the lost sheep to walk as Wise Virgins so they may trim their wicks and have oil in their lamps that they may enter in when Mashiach returns.

Your support fuels our journey, providing essentials for travel, mobile outreach gear, printing materials, and supporting fellow warriors. Let's bring the New Wine to the nations! 🌎🍷

🔴🚀 Goal: AUD 7000

🔵🏃‍♂️ Travel & Basic Needs to help us purchase a used camping trailer and gear: AUD 3000

🔷📢 Mobile Outreach: battery-powered PA system, solar charging panels: AUD 2000

🔹📝 Banners and Printing Materials: AUD 1000

🔻👥 Support for Fellow Warriors: AUD 1000

💪🏽 Your donation makes the journey possible! 🌟💕

Join the movement and support the NeXoDuS Evangelistic Journey today! 🔥💪🏽🌈