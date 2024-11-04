Campaign Image

NATSOC RADIO

Goal:

 USD $1,488

Raised:

 USD $1,705

Campaign created by Jon minadeo

NATSOC RADIO

NatSoc Radio.

Fash Speech Radio programs like ours cannot and without the continued support from the community.

Reminder that we typically stream Monday through Friday 3PM - 9PM ET with a bonus show on Sunday if we hit the weekly goal. Every dollar of your donations goes to the cause.

Victory and WFP.

Thanks again from the Radio Show Panel.

Recent Donations
Show:
Dagda
$ 40.00 USD
4 days ago

Keep fighting the good fight and thank you o/

Standarten
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Aussie Accent : Far queue can't. Radio is a fare goat

OCTAVIUS
$ 200.00 USD
5 days ago

Whyt Rhyk , get some blue roof paint , and get the hell outa cali .. take the kids and cats and wife to dinner. . WFP .. thanks for all you racist pricks do. WFP

Donald Ducktator
$ 14.00 USD
5 days ago

Thank you for the best Radio show on Twitter. Please allow me to offer a promotional message for Sobriety. Today is my 2-years, alcohol-free. It feels awesome to have greater control of your mind and body. Please get ready for the rough road ahead. Reject j*wish vices and tap into your Wh+te P+wer.

Anonymous Giver
$ 22.00 USD
10 days ago

Thanks brother

Erik
$ 14.00 USD
10 days ago

Have a WFP weekendgreat shows this week o/

Donald Ducktator
$ 14.00 USD
11 days ago

WE MUST SECURE THE EXISTENCE OF OUR PEOPLE AND A FUTURE FOR WHITE CHILDREN NNWP

Octavius
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Happy Nojew Year and keep it going. ITS EASY TO KILL PEOPLE FOR YOUR RACE , THE QUESTION IS ARE YOU WILLING TO DIE FOR IT. WFP

Gorgeous Goy
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

This is truly the official 14 88 Best space on X by far O slash

Sturmvogel
$ 14.00 USD
17 days ago

To the finest radio show on the internet. Keep up the fantastic work as we advance to the great white awakening.

Erik
$ 14.00 USD
18 days ago

WFP! I appreciate all of the crew! Happy Yule and Merry Christmas Happy, New Year o/

BasedChad
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Thank you for everything you boys are doing God bless WFP o/

Donald Ducktator
$ 14.00 USD
18 days ago

Here's 14 Dollars to symbolize the 14 words. We must secure the existence of our people and a future for White children.

Gorgeous Goy
$ 20.00 USD
24 days ago

Merry Christmas Goys! WFP!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
24 days ago

Merry Christmas boys. Wfp till the end.

BrandenSS02
$ 14.00 USD
24 days ago

I hate ngrs so much it’s unreal. Fck the Joos. Make white babies. White power brothers and sisters.

CholoWulf of Jersey Shore
$ 14.00 USD
26 days ago

He didn’t even opt for the “part Mexican” or “Mexican American” he went straight to “ordalay holmes, I’m a 🫘’r!! They want my culo vato!”

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
26 days ago

Outstanding work per usual, lads. Keep the WHITE POWER powerful

Donald Ducktator
$ 14.00 USD
26 days ago

I'm loving these new-phag struggle sessions today. My advice: don't embarrass yourself, lurk in the listeners a little bit longer. Thanks for keeping the best Twitter space going. Why Fuh king power

Donald Ducktator
$ 14.00 USD
1 month ago

I don't care about possible Iranian drones occupying US airspace, Im more concerned about the knee guards and sheet skin Invaders occupying our formerly beautiful cities. Don't get distracted by shiny objects goys.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo