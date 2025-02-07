The Nash Family Second Adoption

Friends! We have the happy occasion to give and help that a child may have a new start at life.

Scott and Tristen Nash have felt the Lord calling them to adoption once again and he is growing their faith and hearts once more. They are in the process of adopting an 8 year old who lives in TX currently in the next month or so. They will need to buy 3 tickets there and 4 tickets back! There are large upfront costs for lawyers, travel and what not. If you feel the Lord tugging on your heart to help, please consider a financial donation. They will be accepting donations through Tristen’s Venmo. More valuable than financial support would be keeping the Nash family in prayers during this great time of transition. Please gather around them as they pour out God’s love to a vulnerable child.