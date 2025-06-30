Naomis YWAM journey

Hi everyone,

A little about myself, my name is Naomi, I am 19 and from central VA. Over the past months I’ve felt God calling me to something more in my life, I didn’t know what I was to do but I started praying and seeking Him on it. I also started doing research on different mission organizations and came across YWAM (Youth With A Mission), that particular one really stuck out to me. A few weeks later and after a lot of prayer it was made clear to me that YWAM was the direction I should go. So I applied and was accepted! The duration is 5 months beginning in September 2025, 3 months of Discipleship Training School then 2 months of an international missions trip. My heart for this is that God would be able to use me to reach others as well as personal growth and learning. The cost for the 5 months is about $8,000 and that would take care of my lodging, transportation, meals ect. I have about $4,000 saved and am hoping to reach my goal before September, as well as having some extra to cover personal bills and expenses as I will not be working during those 5 months Any prayer and support would be appreciated!







