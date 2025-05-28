Tanzania Calling

I’ll be traveling to Tanzania (Oct 17th - 28th), as part of a life-changing mission—a journey rooted in compassion, service, and faith. We’ll be offering free medical care through a pop-up clinic, encouraging students at New Beginning Primary School, and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the community.

For many we will encounter, this mission will be their first access to medical care—making our presence not only important, but deeply impactful.

To make this possible, I’m raising funds to cover travel-related costs, purchase essential medical supplies, and bless the clinic with much-needed equipment. Your support will directly provide tools that bring healing, resources that restore dignity, and moments that ignite hope.This isn’t just my journey—it’s ours. Together, we’ll use our hands to show our hearts.

Whether you give $5 or $500, your generosity helps carry this mission forward. Thank you for being a part of something bigger than all of us.