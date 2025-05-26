Slovakia Missions Trip

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $4,095
Campaign funds will be received by Nathaniel Stachelek
Hello Everyone! Allyson (my sister) and I are going to be headed to Slovakia in July! We are going to be helping out at an ESL camp and just sharing the Gospel to these kids who come to the camps. Some extra support would always be nice as we will be missing 2 weeks of work and as most young adults don't have much money. Whatever you are willing to give will be much appreciated even if it's just prayer. Thank you! :)
Praying that God will work mightily!
Praying for the Spirit to work in mighty ways through both of you!
Safe travels and God bless you Nathaniel and Allyson!
Blessings Nathaniel and Allyson! Prayers and love to you both on this mission!
Have fun.
Love you both, and praying for your trip
Wishing you well on this mission trip. Will be praying for you both as you travel and spread God's word!
Nathaniel & Ally, we will be in prayer for you as always, but even a little more. L, G-Dad and Nina
So excited for you guys!!!!
