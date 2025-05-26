Slovakia Missions Trip

Hello Everyone! Allyson (my sister) and I are going to be headed to Slovakia in July! We are going to be helping out at an ESL camp and just sharing the Gospel to these kids who come to the camps. Some extra support would always be nice as we will be missing 2 weeks of work and as most young adults don't have much money. Whatever you are willing to give will be much appreciated even if it's just prayer. Thank you! :)