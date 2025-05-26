Campaign Image

Slovakia Missions Trip

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $4,095

Campaign created by Nathaniel Stachelek

Campaign funds will be received by Nathaniel Stachelek

Hello Everyone! Allyson (my sister) and I are going to be headed to Slovakia in July! We are going to be helping out at an ESL camp and just sharing the Gospel to these kids who come to the camps. Some extra support would always be nice as we will be missing 2 weeks of work and as most young adults don't have much money. Whatever you are willing to give will be much appreciated even if it's just prayer. Thank you! :)

Judy and Jim Hughes
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Becky Dausch
$ 200.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Praying that God will work mightily!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
19 days ago

Praying for the Spirit to work in mighty ways through both of you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

JoAnne Higgins
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Safe travels and God bless you Nathaniel and Allyson!

Christine Milligan
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Blessings Nathaniel and Allyson! Prayers and love to you both on this mission!

Mobobby
$ 200.00 USD
29 days ago

Have fun.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
1 month ago

DT Hay
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you both, and praying for your trip

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing you well on this mission trip. Will be praying for you both as you travel and spread God's word!

Anonymous Giver
$ 600.00 USD
1 month ago

Nathaniel & Ally, we will be in prayer for you as always, but even a little more. L, G-Dad and Nina

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Erika Stauffer
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

So excited for you guys!!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

