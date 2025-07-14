Give Back to Nancy & Rolley

Give Back to Rolley & Nancy

For over 36 years, Rolley and Nancy have poured their lives into helping others find sobriety, hope, and healing. As Rolley says, learning to live Happy, joyous, and free. Whether it was answering late-night calls, showing up for meetings, or opening their home to anyone who needed support—they’ve been pillars in the recovery community. If you’ve been around long enough, you probably know someone who was changed because they showed up.

Now it’s our turn to show up for them.

Recently, both Rolley and Nancy were hospitalized due to separate, serious health complications. For years, Rolley has been Nancy’s primary support, especially overnight. But while preparing for her to come home, Rolley suddenly woke up paralyzed from the chest down.

He’s now back in the hospital trying to recover from back surgery, and facing an uncertain future. Meanwhile, Nancy has returned home, but without Rolley’s presence and care, she is in critical need of daily support.





How These Funds Will Help:









In-home caregiving for Nancy

Fresh, warm meals and grocery needs

Physical therapy for Rolley, in hopes of regaining some mobility

Medical bills and ongoing home expenses

Friends & healthcare providers to stay overnight with Nancy

Miscellaneous costs that come with such sudden and dramatic life changes









This isn’t a temporary setback—this is a life-changing moment for both of them. The kind where community matters most.

Rolley and Nancy have invested their lives in our community from being in the rooms, the coffee shops, the late-night phone calls, the hospital visits, the steps, the truth, and the love. If you’ve been touched by that kind of generosity, whether it was from them or someone like them…please consider donating.

Many of us have a home, a family and a life to proud of thanks to their selfless service to the sober community.

Every dollar helps. Every share counts. Every act of kindness reminds them they are not alone.



Thank you for giving. Thank you for caring.



