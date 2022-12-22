Namibia Handshake Project

We have assured basic education of children in Katutura, Windhoek, Namibia for 20 years since 2003. In June 2024 we registered 7 primary school children as required for rhe 2025 school year. These children need additional school lunch support, clothing for Namibian winter (begins in June), sport clothing, and occasional medical support.

Namibia has very limited public education funding and it is a major challenge for parents to afford school. Beautiful Namibia won its freedom from Apartheid rule of South Africa in 1980, but is still one of the most income inequitable countries in the world. Per USAID

“Since Namibia’s independence in 1990, the country has made tremendous strides in establishing a democratic, viable nation. Namibia has a free press, an independent judiciary, well-protected property rights, and a fairly good labor market. The country also boasts well-developed financial markets and excellent infrastructure by regional standards. However, several formidable challenges constrain progress. Namibia remains highly affected by the epidemic, high levels of income disparity, a high unemployment rate, and a struggling economy. These challenges were aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic despite the government’s effort to mitigate its impact.”

What this does not describe is thousands of people living in metal shacks in post Apartheid locations or ghettos, young parents with jobs that pay $100-200 USD for an either month’s work if employed, inflated food costs comparable to those in the USA, out of pocket only medical care beyond basic services of clinics, lack of public transportation requiring use of taxi to work, food shopping, and services and many children either not in school or in schools with low budgets.

Therefore, Bill and Andy have supported parents with fees, uniforms, supplies, school meals and basic clothing for 20 years, with help from donations. When possible we support such things as sports, trips, graduation costs, and training for career and small business startups.

Bill met the extended family when they working as a consultant on a USAID funded project 20 years ago. At that time, Namibia, the beautiful desert country above South Africa on the Atlantic coast was deep in the epicenter of the /AIDS pandemic. Andy and Bill have helped children graduate who are now young parents and building careers.

In 2023 we have assisted 9 children with school from age 6 to 18. Two of these graduated high school and in 2024-25 we are supporting basic education for 7 children.

Our basic school budget is currently $4400.00 USD for primary and high school education. Our appeal is set for an amount to assist with special classes, medical issues, access to internet and self education, and secondary training to help graduating high schoolers find meaningful employment and training.

The children Bill first met at ages 4 to 18 are now proud young adults working to build their in an extremely inequitable economy with very high employment and low wage rates. Despite these challenges we experience their triumphs together.



We have assisted with medical costs such as doctor visits, pharmacy, and essential hospital procedures for children, young adults and parents. We have raised funds for adult job training and professional education.

As a long term commitment we hope to improve our effort to help adults progress in their career efforts in the coming year, and with internet access to share links and helpful information on health and self education.



We are 100% volunteer and our only overhead costs are phone data and sending fees. We work in partnership with young adults to make decisions together and celebrate and verify our progress as a family. We communicate using WhatsApp for documents, photos, and reporting.

We call this our Handshake Project, based on familial trust, love, and mutual respect, and made possible by modern connectivity which allows us all to grow together in spirit and mutual empowerment.

