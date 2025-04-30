Send Nadalia to Ballet Magnificat!

Hi! I am excited to share some amazing news with you. Imagine using dance to tell the story of God and the truth of His love and salvation. This summer, I have the chance to do just that!

I’ve been accepted into Ballet Magnificat!'s Summer Dance Intensive in Jackson, Mississippi! For two weeks, I will improve my skills in ballet, lyrical, and contemporary dance while focusing on how to use them to share the Gospel.

Ballet Magnificat! is the world’s leading Christian ballet company. They travel all over the United States and to other countries to spread God’s love through dance and worship. It’s such an honor to be part of this program, and I can’t wait to learn from them.

I have been dancing since I was four years old, and this program feels like a dream come true. I love dance, and I am excited to be trained in how to use it to share the Gospel with others. During these two weeks, I will also take part in daily chapel, opportunities to share my testimony, and participate in dance worship nights. At the end of the two weeks, I will perform in a Gala with the Professional Level Summer Dance Intensive students.

To attend Ballet Magnificat!’s Summer Dance Intensive, I need to raise $3000 USD to help with tuition, travel, room and board, and other costs such as new Pointe shoes. This is due by May 1.

Your prayers and financial support would mean so much to me! If you feel led to contribute, I would deeply appreciate it. If I’m not able to raise enough to attend this summer, I plan to keep saving and try again next summer. If that happens, I will return any donations to make sure your generosity is honored and respected.

Financial support gifts can be electronically transferred to kimberly.muhtar@gmail.com.

Thank you so much for reading this and for considering helping me achieve this amazing opportunity! Your support—whether through donations, encouragement, or prayer—means the world to me.

Sincerely,

Nadalia

https://www.balletmagnificat.com/