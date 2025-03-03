Support NYS Corrections Officers

Thank you everyone for all of the support you have given us! Unfortunately, this thing is just starting. NYS is playing dirty. Many of us have been threatened with arrest and served subpoenas even though we fully believe this strike is legal. Our Union has abandoned us and we have lawyers who cannot even represent us making our arguments. We have been notified that our fmla, paid family leave, sick days, legit comp days do not count and they are calling us AWOL! They have notified us that they are canceling our insurance and BACK DATING it! We have officers whose wives are having babies right now and are on paid family leave and they are telling them they are no longer covered by their insurance! They know they are breaking the law. They are hoping we cant litigate this! This is where we need you! We are lawyering up and its not cheap and many of us are looking at a minimum three week pay gap if not more. I have had many requests for a way to give money. I really hoping we could avoid it. Today 7 us are having a meeting with a lawyer about our subpoena. We need your support! Thank you for everything you can do. And Thank you for everything you have done.