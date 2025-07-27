NWHS Stadium Bathroom Boosters

The stadium at NWHS and the team facilities are outstanding. The same cannot be said for the restrooms. The stadium is a primary area where visitors to our school develop impressions of our school. The bathrooms do not properly represent our children, parents, and NWHS to our visitors. A few parents have been working directly with Principal Muller to give these guest bathrooms a desperately needed facelift.

Now, keep in mind we can't replace and expand them as we are limited by the existing septic system. But what we have been able to do is repair the leaking roof, replace aging interior components like stalls, counters, sinks, and lighting, give them a thorough coating of fresh paint and new enamel floors. Dr. Muller has done an excellent job getting support from GCS on some of the larger issues; however, we are working to complete the rest of this renovation on a shoestring budget using mostly volunteers. Demo has been completed and the work is underway. We are asking friends and family of NWHS to help raise $2500 to cover material costs and any specialty labor that we can not recruit pro bono such as drywalling and electrical. Any additional or leftover funds will go directly to NWHS.

Please consider this incremental giving. If you normally give to other school campaigns, please do not redirect that funding. Those programs and teams still need your support. This is an additional project we initiated so that Friday nights, Viking Band Fall Festival, and all other activities that take place in the stadium better represent the NWHS Family.

So, please give as freely as you can. Feel free to share with anyone you think would be interested in helping better the NWHS experience. Finally, if you or somebody you know would donate or highly discount their electrical or drywall skills, please feel free to send us a quick note.

TRANSPARENCY WHEN DONATING: 100% of your donation goes to NWHS after processing fees are deducted ($.30 + 2.7% of the donation). At checkout, you will be given the option to tip the platform. This is unrelated to the school project and the money used supports GiveSendGo to keep the platform free to organizations. To complete the transaction, you may select "Other" and input $0.00 if you do not wish to tip the GiveSendGo platform.