North End Restaurants Vs. The City of Boston

🇮🇹 Stand Up for The North End! 🇮🇹

Help our neighborhood get equal treatment from The City of Boston. The North End Chamber of Commerce and 21 Restaurants in Boston's beloved North End have joined forces in a lawsuit against the City of Boston. Their complaint has been filed in Federal Court and it shows just how deceptive the City was in banning the North End from Outdoor Dining. "This dispute involves the City of Boston’s unequal, unfair, and discriminatory treatment of Italian restaurants in Boston’s North End in its administration and operation of the City’s outdoor dining program in 2022, 2023, and 2024." The North End businesses are suffering from a lack of outdoor seats and the devaluation of their indoor seats when the rest of the City of Boston is flooded with extra seats outdoors.

The City has an arsenal of attorneys and an endless supply of our tax dollars to defend themselves- the restaurants need your support. All funds raised will be used to support our lawsuit. Please share with friends near and far to help us get the word out. The last Little Italy in the United States, needs your support!



