Stop St. Peter's from Firing Pregnant Nurse!

Campaign created by John Coyle

Campaign funds will be received by Coyle Law Group, P.C.

Stop St. Peter's from Firing Pregnant Nurse!

Shelby Swanton has been a dedicated Labor and Delivery Nurse at St. Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick New Jersey.  She not only works in Labor and Delivery, but she is herself pregnant.

She also has deeply-held religious beliefs that prevent her from receiving vaccines.  Ironically, St. Peter's has accepted her beliefs and has granted her exemptions and accommodations from their COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccine requirements. 

But in January of 2025 that all changed.

St. Peter's has decided to make up its own laws:  despite recognizing exemptions from the COVID and flu vaccines, St. Peter's has unilaterally decided that there are no exemptions available for other vaccines. 

Now, St. Peter's has removed this pregnant dedicated nurse from work, pending termination in mere days!  

We filed this complaint immediately to hopefully save her job! Due to her circumstances, we are not charging her legal fees.  Please help support Shelby in this fight!

Updates

Update #2 HELP IS AVAILABLE!!!

February 6th, 2025

If you’re a healthcare worker facing similar issues contact Melissa Alfieri-Collins who is on the frontline advocating for you.

melissaalfiericollins@gmail.com

Update #1 Complaint is filed 2/6!

February 6th, 2025

Link to the Complaint!

https://tinyurl.com/2nj5e6tr

