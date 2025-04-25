Campaign Image

NICU stay

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $125

Campaign created by Kristen Miller

NICU stay

Hey Everyone! Most of you know that the Leake's had baby Max on Monday April 21st in St. Louis. Baby Max is doing good, but was transferred by ambulance to a higher level NICU. Since then he has been doing great! Currently he is on a CPAP machine and has a feeding tube. Anna and Steve are able to stay at the hospital with them, but they will be down there for a few weeks more than likely. Anna's sister and I wanted to set this up donation page so people can donate for things like food, gas, and travel, medical bills, any other thing they may need while they are down there!


Recent Donations
Show:
BiBi Christoff
$ 100.00 USD
19 minutes ago

Get well baby Max👶

Erin Crane
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo