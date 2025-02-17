NHSBC Peru Mission Trip

New Hope Southern Baptist Church is going on a mission trip to Peru in late July of 2025.

There are 14 adults and youth going from our church and we will do mission work in Peru for one week. We will work in conjunction with existing Peruvian churches in the San Martin area (Saposoa) that are already on the ground doing gospel work. We want to be helpful and encouraging to our brothers and sisters as they are trying to reach those around them that need the gospel message. We would like you to consider partnering with us in two ways:

The first way is through prayer. Please pray that God would go before us and prepare whatever work He wants for us to complete and that we would be able to complete it in a way that honors and glorifies Him while we are there. Pray for safety and favor regarding travel and that God continues to provide support for the trip.

The second way is through financial support. I know that many people are looking for ways they can participate in what God is doing around the world. This is one way that you can support a local church from Kaufman TX as they go support local churches in and around Saposoa Peru. All financial support given will go directly to supporting this mission trip.



