National Rally June 22nd Sound System

 EUR €5,000

 EUR €5,826

Campaign created by Malachy Steenson

Campaign funds will be received by Robert Steenson

Donations towards renting a good sound system for the next National Rally in Dublin on June 22nd 2025. This will allow a bigger and better on the day. Any donation is appreciated and none is too small. Many thanks

Donegal says no
€ 20.00 EUR
1 month ago

Keep up the good work

Anonymous Giver
€ 500.00 EUR
1 month ago

Proceeds from sale of 'Make Ireland Great Again' hats @ Cork Rally

Anonymous Giver
€ 50.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 30.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 100.00 EUR
1 month ago

Keep up the good fight. FF & FG & SF have destroyed our beautiful country.

Anonymous Giver
€ 50.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 50.00 EUR
1 month ago

Unfortunately unable to make it myself on the day, good luck to all involved!

Anonymous Giver
€ 50.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 10.00 EUR
1 month ago

Thanks for organising.

Jonathan Kent
€ 10.00 EUR
1 month ago

Keep going 💚

Anonymous Giver
€ 10.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 100.00 EUR
1 month ago

Andrew Byrne
€ 50.00 EUR
1 month ago

Pol ODorcaigh
€ 50.00 EUR
1 month ago

Justin Slamen
€ 20.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 500.00 EUR
1 month ago

Conor Burke
€ 25.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 50.00 EUR
1 month ago

See ya in the 22nd.

