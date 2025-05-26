National Rally June 22nd Sound System

Goal:
EUR €5,000
Raised:
EUR €5,826
Campaign funds will be received by Robert Steenson
Donations towards renting a good sound system for the next National Rally in Dublin on June 22nd 2025. This will allow a bigger and better on the day. Any donation is appreciated and none is too small. Many thanks
Keep up the good work
Proceeds from sale of 'Make Ireland Great Again' hats @ Cork Rally
Keep up the good fight. FF & FG & SF have destroyed our beautiful country.
Unfortunately unable to make it myself on the day, good luck to all involved!
Thanks for organising.
Keep going 💚
See ya in the 22nd.
