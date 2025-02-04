Campaign Image

Supporting the Mzizas Family

Monthly Goal:

 KES 250,000

Total Raised:

 KES 10,000

Raised this month:

 KES 10,000

Campaign created by Kelvin Mwaniki

Campaign funds will be received by Kelvin Mwaniki

Supporting the Mzizas Family

This campaign has been created to help needy children and the people with disabilities in the society. The statement that goes "Little actions make the world a better and happy place" relate to this humble course. For the hand that giveth will be blessed.

Please let's come together to support the vulnerable in our society.

God bless you

Recent Donations
Show:
YURI OOMORI YURI OOMORI
10000.00 KES
1 hour ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo