Supporting the Mzizas Family

Monthly Goal:
KES 250,000
Total Raised:
KES 10,000
Raised this month:
KES 10,000
Campaign funds will be received by Kelvin Mwaniki
This campaign has been created to help needy children and the people with disabilities in the society. The statement that goes "Little actions make the world a better and happy place" relate to this humble course. For the hand that giveth will be blessed.
Please let's come together to support the vulnerable in our society.
God bless you
