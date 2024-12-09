Myers Family Adoption

Welcome to our Adoption Campaign Page! Thank you in advance for your time and consideration!

Since our engagement, Sarah and I have desired to bring a child into our family through adoption. Out of a desire to build a full and loving family, and by the example of the Lord who adopted us into His family through the Gospel, we are starting the process of adoption so that we may bring a little one into our family, as our very own!

We are beyond thankful to have so many families surrounding us who have also grown their families through the means of adoption, and who will be helping us through this complicated and yet rewarding journey every step of the way. Already, these families and so many others have been pouring into Sarah and I, preparing and shepherding our hearts in what to expect going through the process of adoption.

We have decided to partner with an adoption agency that specializes in domestic adoption. This agency works with expectant mothers all around the United States, who find themselves in very troubled circumstances and believe what is best for their child is for that child to be placed into a loving family. We praise God, especially in this day and age, for expectant mothers who choose life and have a great desire for their child's safety and wellbeing! We are honored to have the opportunity to come alongside and love these expectant mothers and provide a loving family for their child, so that they may never have to wonder if their child is truly loved and cared for.

The cost of adoption is high. Not just financially, but even in one's emotional and mental strength and longevity, which can prevent a couple from moving forward. However, these wonderful families that surround us have helped us to understand that the Lord has provided the body of Christ, as well as friends and family who love adoption and desire to be a part of the process through prayer, loving support, and the giving of time and resources. What a kindness from our heavenly Father!

Would you consider partnering with Sarah and I as we embark on this incredible journey? Would you please pray for us and with us? We covet your prayers. Would you check in with us and encourage us, as it's a long road ahead? And would you consider partnering with us by giving financially toward this work of adoption?

The reality of adoption is that it is an expensive endeavor to bring a child into a loving home and we want to be clear how your financial gifts will be used. Adoption agencies are staffed with men and women who specialize, not only in finding and building relationships with expectant mothers who are weighing all their options, but also in providing resources to adoptive families and guiding them through all the required legal work nationally and locally. Adoption also requires particular legal firms to handle cases in the state the child resides, as well as the state the adoptive family lives. Adoption requires home studies and classes and more which all come with a cost or extra fee associated.

Your financial donation will go directly to the costs and fees related to the adoption . While the goal for this campaign is not the full cost of the adoption. we trust fully that He will meet these needs one way or another! He is a good or gracious Lord who works in miraculous ways and knows what we need before we ask Him.

We have been immeasurably blessed with the tremendous work of redemption and adoption through our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and we are beyond thankful to know that the Lord, through His infinite kindness, will lead us and prepare us for the adoption of the child that he has ordained to be placed in and loved by our family.

Sarah and I are beyond thankful that the Lord has placed this desire on our hearts, and we are thankful for loving families, friends, and a church body who constantly encourage us as we start this wonderfully unique and God-honoring process of growing our family!

Thank you for taking the time to hear our story, and consider partnering with us, however you're able; whether that be in our great need for your prayers, your encouragement, or through finances. We are eternally grateful and undeserving.

Blessings,

Max and Sarah







