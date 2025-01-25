Help Us Bring Baby Myers Home!

Hi friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters,

We are Tyler and Jay, and we are beyond excited (and a little nervous!) as we step into the journey of adopting our first child. Adoption has been on our hearts for a long time, and after much prayer, we know this is the path God has called us to walk.



Adoption is a beautiful, life-changing gift—but it also comes with overwhelming costs. We are working with a private domestic adoption agency in Dallas, TX, and the total cost will be around $50,000. This includes:



• Agency fees (matching, support services, case management)

• Home study (required for all adoptions)

• Legal fees (termination of parental rights, finalization)

• Medical and living expenses for the birth mother

• Travel costs (for meetings, hospital visits, finalization)

We are doing everything we can to prepare financially, but we need your help. Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us to help bring our child home?







Ways You Can Support Our Adoption:



1. Donate – Every dollar helps, and no amount is too small.

2. Pray – This is the most important thing! Pray for our future child, the birth mother, and wisdom as we navigate this journey.

3. Share – If you can’t give, sharing our page means the world to us!

We truly believe that God funds what He favors, and we know He is writing a beautiful story for our family. Thank you for your generosity, prayers, and encouragement. We can’t wait to introduce you to the newest member of our family soon!



With love and gratitude,



Tyler & Jay