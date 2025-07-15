Campaign Image

Help me make my dream come true

Goal:

 CAD $3,000

Raised:

 CAD $100

Campaign created by Sandra Sepulveda

Campaign funds will be received by Sandra Sepulveda

Hello everyone my name is Sandra I am 69 years old, I have lived in Canada for 45 years , because of some medical issues I haven’t been able to work and save mine to go back to chile and visit my relatives, I suffer from chronic fatigue, bipolar disorder, , diabetes and fibromyalgia which causes chronic muscle pain and has affected my walking, I do not have friends that can afford to donate so I am hoping to get some donations and I can see my family, no matter how much you can donate every little bit counts and I will really appreciate it.

Thank you very much.

