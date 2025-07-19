Single father with challenges

I'm a believer struggling in all aspects of life. I'm a father with 50/50 custody of an amazing 14 yo daughter but life hasn't been easy at all.

I'm literally a flat tire or car breakdown away from losing my daughter, being homeless and losing everything.

First through me making the wrong choices in some situations and facing challenges that even my closest friends tell me they don't know how I keep going. I believe in miracles and when I started to set this up I didn't know this was a faith based platform...but God lead me here.

I'm asking for help as I've found myself drowning financially even though I work 70-90 hours a week. I do doordash out of situations beyond my control but I'm grateful for it.

I'm hoping there's enough people willing to help...$5 or 10$ that I can keep fighting and staying in my daughters life...every child deserves their father.

Through circumstances beyond my control and some bad choices I'm find myself here.

I have crushing debt and have been working average 70+ hours a week to try and fix it but challenge after challenge occurs and I've got only a little bit of 7 days a week 70+ hours left. DD is low income even at its best. Please understand my custody arrangement and an uncooperative covalent make it impossible for anything but a graveyard shift and we don't live in an area I'll leave my daughter home alone at night like that.

So my prayer is to get 5-10k that will change everything and allow me to work normal hours and be an engaged and active father.

I would love to get my credit fixed and move us from a 29' trailer to an apartment or maybe even God willing a house.

Thank you.