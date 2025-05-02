Caring for My Ailing Husband

My husband has been battling Stage 4 Synovial Sarcoma for almost 4 years, and as his primary caregiver, I have had to put my own plans and dreams on hold to care for him. Despite my best efforts, I am struggling to make ends meet and provide for our family as his condition continues to deteriorate. As his cancer takes over his body, I fear for the future and the financial burden it may bring. I am seeking your support to help cover our living expenses and medical bills, so I can focus on being by his side during these difficult times. Your contribution, no matter how small, will bring us one step closer to financial stability and peace of mind. Thank you for considering my request. Please keep my husband in your prayers.