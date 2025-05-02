Join me and our Christian Embassy International Church team on an unforgettable journey to Kenya this August 4-13, 2025, as we embark on the Africa 2025 Missions trip! We aim to empower pastors and leaders from 61 churches in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, and DR Congo by providing them with the tools and resources they need to thrive. These pastors and leaders will return to their churches, impacting tens of thousands. We will be hosting conferences, workshops, and mentorship programs, and confer an Honorary Doctorate on Bishop Daniel Oyoko, who has been instrumental in helping us plant and pastor these impressive churches. Our mission is not just to help these churches grow, but also to bless their children, teens, and young adults with the love and support they need to succeed.

I am seeking $3,500 (tax-deductible) to cover the costs of this life-changing trip, including airfare, accommodations, meals, and materials for our programs. Your contribution will support this mission and help us make a lasting impact on the communities we serve. Together, we can change the world, one community at a time!

Our campaign story begins in 2015, when we planted churches in Homa Bay, Kenya. Since then, we have grown to 61 churches, with over 10,000 members. Our churches are not just places of worship, but also centers of hope and transformation for their communities. We have seen countless lives changed, and we believe this mission will be a turning point for the pastors and leaders we serve.

We invite you to join us on this incredible journey and participate in something special. Your support will benefit our churches and communities and enrich your life and faith as you help send. We believe that we can achieve great things when we come together in the name of love and service!

Thank you for considering supporting our campaign. Together, let's make a difference in the lives of these pastors, leaders, and communities. #Africa2025 #MissionsTrip #EmpoweringLeaders #BlessingCommunities