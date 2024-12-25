Supporting The Ward Family

Please Help Save a Veteran’s Home and Legacy

My Dad

My father, Mike Ward, has always been a strong man. As a military veteran, he served our country with honor and courage. After his service, he turned his skills to carpentry, building not just homes but also lives, including those of the young athletes he coached for years on our local baseball team. He would frame in a house during the day and then coach our little league ball team that afternoon. A few years Dad was the coach of our all star team. He is a great dad and a real stand up guy.

Now, in his golden years, Mike faces a challenge he never imagined - the threat of losing his home. The bills have piled up, and his health and age have made it impossible for him to keep up with them. His home isn't just a house; it's his "little piece of paradise," a place filled with memories, love, and hard work.

**Your Support Can:**

- Help cover his overdue bills and prevent foreclosure.

- Ensure he can maintain his health with necessary medical care without financial stress.

- Allow him to live out his days in the home he built with his own hands and heart.

**Why Support Mike?**

- He has given so much of himself, from his service in the military to nurturing the community's youth through baseball.

- He's not just a father to me but a father figure to many in our town.

- He is a great father and I can’t imagine him losing his home.

**How You Can Help:**

- Any contribution, no matter the size, will aid in securing his future.

- Share this fundraiser with your network to spread the word and extend our community's support

**Our Goal:** $36,000

**Thank you for considering to help my father keep his home and maintain his dignity in his senior years. Let's give back to a man who has given so much to us.**