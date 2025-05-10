Bringing Hope Back - Supporting My son's s Future

]

Hello, fellow supporters! I'm reaching out to you today because my family and I are facing a difficult time. My son was recently incarcerated, and as a result, our bills have been piling up, and we've had to deal with the added stress of no transportation. Despite the challenges, I'm determined to stand by my son and provide the support he needs to turn his life around. Along with attemping to "Save" ( in this economy?) For his defense attorney things haven't let up, just when we thought things couldn't get any tougher, we received notice that our electricity will be turned off on the 14th of this month. It's hard to put into words the fear and anxiety that comes with facing the possibility of losing our electricity, especially during these brutal Arizona summer months.

But here's the thing: I refuse to give up on my son or our future. I know that with the help of generous supporters like you, we can overcome these obstacles and build a better future for ourselves. Every bit of help brings hope back to our family, and I'm grateful for any contribution you can make.

Your support will go directly towards paying our overdue bills and keeping our electricity on. And his defence attorney. It's a simple yet crucial need, but it will make all the difference in our ability to stay afloat and continue supporting my son. Your generosity will not only help us get back on our feet but also give us the chance to create a brighter future for ourselves and our community.

I want to thank you in advance for your kindness and support. Your contribution will bring us one step closer to a more stable and hopeful future. Together, we can make a difference and give my son the second chance he deserves. Please contribute generously to bring hope back to our family.

Thank you. GOD BLESS

MICHAEL