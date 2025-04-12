Campaign Image

Mr Ricky's Kitties

Hello and thank you for reading my story well it's Mr Ricky story to be honest. Mr Ricky is a neighbor who over the years has turned a portion of his patio into a sanctuary for neighborhood cats and a part of his garage into a sanctuary for neighborhood children giving them a place to play games and sports and he provides snacks and drinks for the kids as well the main purpose of the fundraiser is to help him offset the cost of taking care of the kittens and cats that he takes in and generally feeds and has veterinary care and spay and neutering done out of his own pocket from retirement benefits and SSI. We've set a modest goal and included a 2% donation to the platform Givesendgo. Any help is appreciated thank you

Elaine Sarnecky
$ 50.00 USD
5 minutes ago

Thank you for helping these babies

Kristy Tealer
$ 20.00 USD
19 hours ago

Melissa
$ 20.00 USD
23 hours ago

Let help Mr. Ricky and the kitties!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

I hope Mr. Ricky gets all the help he needs. 😉

