Mr Ricky's Kitties

Hello and thank you for reading my story well it's Mr Ricky story to be honest. Mr Ricky is a neighbor who over the years has turned a portion of his patio into a sanctuary for neighborhood cats and a part of his garage into a sanctuary for neighborhood children giving them a place to play games and sports and he provides snacks and drinks for the kids as well the main purpose of the fundraiser is to help him offset the cost of taking care of the kittens and cats that he takes in and generally feeds and has veterinary care and spay and neutering done out of his own pocket from retirement benefits and SSI. We've set a modest goal and included a 2% donation to the platform Givesendgo. Any help is appreciated thank you