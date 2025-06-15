Mountain Bike for Joe

Joe started biking to work regularly during Covid in early 2020; the busses were getting too crowded and few and far between. So he invested in a good bike to drive to and from work, but he ended up getting a hybrid because he also enjoys going mountain biking on trails in the woods. Well, a hybrid isn’t the greatest for certain trails, and Joe has felt limited at times. Biking is one thing that he really enjoys doing! So, I thought that for his 40th birthday, it might be fun for people to pitch in to get him a nice mountain bike. And I know that — after having done some research — the cost can vary greatly (from a few hundred up into even the thousands — esp for a good quality bike!) but I don’t think he would ever quite get or even necessarily want something on the higher end. I found a few on Amazon that have good ratings and are the right kind of bike — one is just over $600, and another is around $850. I figured, depending on what amount people end up deciding to give towards this gift, Joe can take the gift of money and do his own further research and see what he can afford and then pick one out. I really think he would enjoy that! And feel loved by his family and friends. Thank you for whatever you want to contribute to making his 40th birthday special in this manner! ☺️

