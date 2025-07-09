Family of 3 facing homelessness with 5 German Shep

🌟 **Our Journey So Far...** 🚀

Yesterday, as I stood in front of my family after we got home from eviction court and wasnt even givena chance for a lawyer, a lump formed in my throat. The reality of homelessness was looming closer than ever before. With just 10 days left until we have to be off the property, the weight on my shoulders felt crushing—not just mine but that of my 16-year-old son and our five German shepherds. Our beloved pet is family to us i delivered all 4 of tbe pups with the dad right tbere with his lady as they gave birth; losing them would be heartbreaking.

I’m a housekeeper by profession, working tirelessly yet barely scraping enough money together for a the utilities and a couple bags of dog food at most. My husband, too, has been hit with no income recently due to the 3 week delay in material and not being able to get paid for over a month a crisis that compounds our housing situation. It feels like we’re treading water in an ocean of uncertainty.

The thought of losing everything is unbearable. Our home isn’t just a house; it’s where my son dreams about his future and cooks dinner with me and helps prepare the rice and veggies we add every meal for the dogs to help somewhat save on dog food. We all play in the yard with our babies and walk them during the rare quiet evenings. I can’t bear the thought of what were facing —no stability or support system close by. ending up on the streets isn't even an option with the dogs and it will absolutely crush me and our family to have to give them up with no shelters able to take them around here except the kill shelter.

But here’s what gives me hope: you. Yes, YOU! Your kindness could turn this dire situation around. Every dollar counts right now more than gold because it translates into a home for my family and peace of mind for us all. We need $4000 to secure new housing—enough to cover deposits, first months' rent, and essentials like dog food and groceries until we get back on our feet.

I believe in miracles; I guess that’s why I believed in love when it brought me two beautiful souls - my son & husband. We have faith that something good can happen at the last minute. That’s all any of us really have sometimes, isn’t it? Faith and hope...and you.

Let's make a promise today: to keep families together in times of need. Your donation doesn’t just fill an empty bank account; it fills hearts with joy & dignity restored. So if your heartstrings are as easily tugged as mine, let’s pull together—because every bit helps us stay tethered to the life we love and deserve.

Thank you for reading our story. Together, there's so much more magic waiting in those pages! 🙏✨